Tuscaloosa doctor and brother among missing in Florida condo collapse

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — Family members of an Alabama doctor say that he and his brother were inside the building when it collapsed, and that they have not heard from them since.

Dr. Gary Cohen is a physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Family members say that he was in Miami to visit his sick father who is at a hospital in the area. His brother, Dr. Brad Cohen, owned a condo on the 11th floor of the Chamberlain Towers, which partially collapsed early Thursday morning.

The wife of Dr. Gary Cohen is heading to Miami.

The family says that the brothers have not responded to any calls or texts since the accident.