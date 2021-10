TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa daycare suffered extensive damage following a fire Thursday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Fire, crews responded to a fire at Funtastic Tots Academy on Hwy. 69 South around 5 a.m. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue spokesperson Holly Whigham said six firefighter units responded to the blaze.

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Fire Department

Photo: CBS 42

Photo: CBS 42

Photo: CBS 42

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.