Tuscaloosa cracking down on bars, restaurants not complying with safer-at-home order

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa is beginning to crack down on bars and restaurants that are not complying with the state’s safer-at-home order.

Nick Snead is the manager at Innisfree Irish Pub in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says his establishment is adhering to the social distancing guidelines. All the employees are wearing a face mask and patrons will be six feet apart.

“We are running at 50% capacity. That’s the standard here and around the country. You can’t cram 300 people in here like game day weekend. But we moved the tables around and we are getting 160 people,” Snead said.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says some bars and restaurants are violating the state order and are not maintaining social distance rules. On Tuesday, police officers from code enforcement and the city fire marshal paid a visit to 22 establishments to warn them about social distancing.

“We sent a detail of fire and police out yesterday after receiving numerous complaints and we educated them and that’s going to be our first step to educate then actually enforce as needed,” Smith said.

Snead supports what officers are doing to make sure the order is obeyed.

“If you don’t adhere to the rules the worst thing that could happen is a re-shutdown of businesses. And lots of them are just skating by, and if you don’t adhere to the rules we are back to where we were two months ago,” he said.

Any bar or restaurant who doesn’t comply faces paying fines from $25 to $500.

