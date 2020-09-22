Tuscaloosa County woman found dead in woods one day after going missing

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One family in Tuscaloosa County’s Holt community is grieving after a woman was found dead in the woods Monday after being reported missing a day earlier.

Nancy Holloway, a 66-year-old woman with dementia and other medical issues, was reported missing at 5 p.m. Sunday. According to a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the department’s criminal investigation division spent Sunday night and Monday looking for her. The search included investigators and firefighters from TFD on foot, helicopter and drone assets, cell phone location data, and K9 tracking teams.

“Monday, investigators located a video from a private residence security system of her walking along a roadway,” the release stated. “She appeared to be in medical distress in this video.”

From there, the search continued in the area seen in the video. On Monday afternoon, Holloway was found dead in the woods half a mile from her home.

“At this time, there is no indication of any criminal acts or foul play,” the release stated. “Our thoughts are with the family and we ask that their privacy be respected.”

