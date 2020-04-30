Tuscaloosa County student names NASA’s first Mars helicopter

NORTHPORT, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school student has named NASA’s first Mars Helicopter that will be deployed to the Red Planet later this summer.

NASA said Wednesday that Ingenuity, the name submitted by Vaneeza Rupani, was selected for the 4 pound solar-powered helicopter. The organization says Ingenuity was just one of the 28,000 names that were submitted during NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest for K-12 students across the United States.

A NASA administrator says the name encapsulates the values that the helicopter will showcase when it deploys to Mars in July or August with the Rover.

