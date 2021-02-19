Tuscaloosa County student named helicopter that landed on Mars

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — As the world watched the NASA “Perseverance” Rover land on Mars Thursday, one high school senior from Tuscaloosa County High School was paying special attention.

Vaneeza Rupani came up with the name for NASA’s Mars helicopter, which also travelled to red planet. “Ingenuity” will be the first aircraft to attempt powered flight on another planet, and it got its name from an essay written by the 18-year-old.

“The best way to protect our home planet is to learn from other ones. I think that’s a key reason space exploration is so important,” Rupani said.

Her essay was one of 28,000 submitted to NASA in a “Name the Rover” essay contest.

“The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration,” Rupani wrote in her contest submission. “Ingenuity is what allows people to accomplish amazing things, and it allows us to expand our horizons to the edges of the universe.”

Another student’s submission was chosen to name the rover, but NASA says they wanted to name the helicopter also. That’s when Rupani’s essay was selected and Ingenuity was named.

Rupani joined Jack Royer on the CBS 42 Morning News to share her experience watching the rover land on Mars.