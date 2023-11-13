TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has a new state-of-the-art facility that will help deputies fight crime and keep residents safe.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that the Beasor Walker Law Enforcement Complex features an indoor gun firing range where deputies can train, practice and qualify. It will also house the records and evidence department and patrol divisions.

“It’s closeby so we can access it and can qualify everybody here on shift. This range will allow the capabilities for shotguns, ARs and your side arms,” Abernathy said. “It is going to greatly enhance our capabilities here at the sheriff’s office. We will have our crime lab and its got lots of enhancements in it that’s going to help solve crimes.”

The building also houses a new kennel for the K9 units. Sheriff Abernathy says the facility also has a virtual reality training area and a large auditorium.

“I’ve never dreamed we would have something like this,” he said. “I am so excited for these deputies with these capabilities we have now for them to solve crimes and make Tuscaloosa county safer.”

The Law Enforcement Complex was named in memory of former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Beasor Walker, who served five terms from 1970 until 1990. The new facility will serve as a hub, with the current Sheriff’s Office still located in downtown Tuscaloosa.