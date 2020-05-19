Tuscaloosa County schools starting later in upcoming school year

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Parents in Tuscaloosa County now know when schools will reopen now that a revised school calendar has been released. It shows that the first day of school will be Thursday, August 20.

Courtney Tapia agrees with the school systems move, but she has concerns about getting child care. Her 8-year-old is a third grade student at Huntington Elementary school in Northport.

“The schools starting later is going to affect a lot of parents especially the working parents. They are going to worry now about getting a couple of extra weeks of chid care and you also have parents who are concerned because they have children with special needs,” Tapia said.

Huntington Elementary principal Andrea Hamner says her staff has been doing cleaning at the building to prepare for classes starting in August.

“We make sure we follow all health guidelines when it comes down to wiping down touched areas with Clorox cleaning to make sure we keep out building clean and prepared for our staff to work. Every day our custodians have been coming in and cleaning all surfaces.”

County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie says by starting later it gives teachers and administrators more time to prepare. But Davie admits social distancing in the classrooms will be challenging.

“But in our classrooms in our school system, our schools are at almost 100 percent capacity. So we don’t have a lot of extra space and room to spread kids out”.

Tuscaloosa City schools are considering moving back the first day of school. The school board will discuss the issue Tuesday.

