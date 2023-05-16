TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a shortage of school bus drivers in Tuscaloosa County Schools, officials are looking to hire 20 part time drivers and bus aides. Craig Henson is the coordinator of transportation; he says summer new driver class begins June 13.

“Definitely we are on the lookout to find drivers and we begin a class June 13th for new drivers we provide all the training free of charge at our facility are we are in need of 20 positions to be filled for the upcoming school year,” said Henson.

TCSS provides all the hands-on training needed, so candidates can successfully earn their Class B CDL with passenger and school bus endorsements, alongside the State of Alabama School Bus Operator’s Certificate. Hands-on training is also provided for those wishing to serve as a bus aide.

“There’s no doubt driving a school bus is a difficult task but I will say we train our drivers well. And this is a job that requires a servant’s heart and someone who feels passionate and wants to work with students,” Henson said.

Leah Brown is glad the school system is recruiting new bus drivers; Brown has served part time as a school bus driver for many years and is hoping candidates will follow her path.

“Well I enjoy it because I enjoy the kids, and I enjoy the half day you basically work and it is a split shift and I actually get to work another job and drive a bus so it’s a fun job for me and I’ve enjoyed it since I started,” Brown said.

If the driver candidates fulfil their requirements, they will graduate the week of July 17 and will become school bus drivers and will start driving students to school August 9th when classes get underway for the new school year.