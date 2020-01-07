Tuscaloosa County School superintendent, CSFO announce retirement in 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Both the Tuscaloosa County School System’s superintendent and chief school financial officer have made plans to retire towards the end of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie says he will retire May 31 and CSFO Danny Higdon will step down effective March 31.

“You just know when it’s time, and for me, the timing is right,” Dr. Davie said.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some extraordinary people that I will never forget,” Higdon said. “It has been an honor working with people who care so much about the children of Tuscaloosa County.”

Dr. Davie began his career in education as a teacher at Crestmont Elementary in 1989. Since then, he has served as an elementary assistant principal, elementary and secondary principal, TCSS director of federal programs and TCSS deputy assistant. He has been the superintendent of TCSS since August 2015.

Higdon has been the CSFO for 14 years and has been in charge of financial matters for all 34 schools in the system since 2005.

The Tuscaloosa County Board of Education President Charles Orr expressed his gratitude for the two upon hearing of their retirement.

“Because both men have been dedicated and effective leaders for many years, their work will certainly be missed within the Tuscaloosa County School System,” Orr said. “The Board thanks them and wishes them well in their future endeavors. The Board is also grateful Dr. Davie and Mr. Higdon have both agreed to continue serving in their roles, while the Board searches for the next Superintendent and CSFO of the Tuscaloosa County School System.”

Replacements for both positions have not been named at this time. Orr has said that the Board of Education will fill the positions “quickly.”

