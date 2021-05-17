Tuscaloosa County school grieving loss of 18-year-old killed in car crash

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County school is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Josh Lucas who died Sunday in a car accident.

He was set to graduate this coming Friday from Northside High school. The senior played on the football team and was planning to pursue a career in the military after enlisting in the Army National Guard.

NHS football coach Chris Hilliker says he and his team are sad to lose a good athlete, good student, and nice guy.

“Josh was a fine young man, had tremendous work ethic and did a great job and was a good role player for us. Showed up every day and put the gear on and went to work and did what was asked of him,” Hilliker said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Colorado in which he was a passenger left the roadway in a curve and overturned. He was pronounced deceased by the coroner at the scene. The crash occurred eight miles west of Jasper on Alabama 124 at the six-mile marker.

Principal Tony Dunn at Northside High school says Josh Lucas and senior student Landon Davis were driving back home after National Guard drill training to prepare for the military. Dunn says Davis was released from the hospital and recovering at home. The principal tells CBS 42 many at school are grieving for Josh Lucas.

“He was a young man who was liked by everybody, Josh was a member of the football team Josh had just enlisted with the national guard and josh was a guy who was a great addition to our student body,” Lucas said.

Funeral arrangements for Lucas will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.