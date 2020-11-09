Tuscaloosa County post office temporarily closed following damage from car crash

FOSTERS, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Post Office in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community on Highway 11 South has been temporarily closed following damage caused by a vehicle that plowed into the front of the building Saturday.

According to Debbie Fetterly of the United States Postal Service, no one was hurt in the crash. It is not clear whether anyone was in the post office at the time.

For the time being, customers in the community may pick up their mail at the Cottondale Post Office, located at 3101 Buttermilk Road, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon and 4:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to noon.

“The safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of utmost importance to the Postal Service,” the USPS wrote in a statement. “We are working to resolve this issue and will provide a status update to our customers once a thorough assessment has been completed. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for this inconvenience.”

LATEST POSTS