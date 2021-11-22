Tuscaloosa County police stepping up patrols ahead of Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With thousands of Alabama motorists hitting the road this week to visit loved ones for the Thanksgiving, Alabama law enforcement will be out all week making sure drivers are safe on the road.

Kirk Kozey and his wife Susan drove through Tuscaloosa County Monday morning headed to Michigan to visit relatives. Kozey says he appreciates seeing all the police on the road.

“Law enforcement will make people be smarter and slow down. You have to be alert and you have to keep your eyes focused and open and pay attention.” Kozey said. “I have a hands-free cell phone, I don’t text and I keep my lights on to be aware of what’s going on.”

ALEA State Troopers, Tuscaloosa sheriff’s deputies, and many other police agencies are stepping up patrols this week. Sheriff Ron Abernathy says his team will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, speeders, and motorists are driving distracted.

“Well this is a great time of the year and families are getting out and getting together and we would like to emphasize from a safety standpoint the importance of not drinking and driving, having designated drivers, and wearing a seatbelt,” said Abernathy.

According to ALEA, during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, Troopers recorded a nearly 30% decrease in statewide traffic fatalities compared to 2019.