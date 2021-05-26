Tuscaloosa County plant expanding and hiring 100s of workers

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The LEAR Corporation in Tuscaloosa County is hiring 100s of new workers and investing more than $29 million in the plant’s expansion. They plan to add 454 new jobs by June.

Danielle Winningham says it’s a good deal for the Brookwood community and for Tuscaloosa County anytime new jobs are available. She is the Director of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority.

“This is absolutely a win for our county with LEAR Corporation making the investment they made. As a supplier of MBUSI, it’s really going to help them in their process in getting the seats manufactured for their major customer. More people are going back to work so this is a good deal for Tuscaloosa County,” said Winningham.

John Knight lives near McCalla in Tuscaloosa County and is excited to see so many good paying jobs coming to Brookwood because he says so many are unemployed and lost jobs during the pandemic.

“That’s great because the more growth, the better off things are, and more employment, the better our economy can get after all the pandemics. But it’s good they are expanding and giving people jobs and putting America and Alabama back to work,” said Knight.

The LEAR Corporation manufactures automotive seating and electric systems to supply Mercedes Benz in Vance. The expansion is expected to generate more than $26 million in tax revenue.