Tuscaloosa County man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child under the age of 6

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man is now behind bars after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child and possessing child pornography Tuesday.

According to Tuscaloosa County Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley, 51-year-old James Robert Pendley abused a child who was under the age of 6 at the time. The victim reported the crimes in 2017 after being abused “multiple times” by Pendley.

“So many lives are affected when a child is victimized, not only that child but the entire family,” Whitley said. “And when we are able to get justice for a child we hope it will change their life for the better and give them an opportunity to be a normal child again.”

Pendley will serve 25 years in prison and is not eligible for parole or early release according to Whitley.

No other information has been released at this time.