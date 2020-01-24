TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County High School junior Vaneeza Rupani is one of nine finalists in a NASA contest to name the next Mars rover.
According to Tuscaloosa County Schools, nine finalists were selected from an initial pool of more than 28,000 essays.
The public can vote online for their favorite rover name. Rupani’s proposed name for the rover is “Ingenuity.”
To support Rupani and her naming the rover “Ingenuity,” click here!
LATEST POSTS
- 11 arrested in Gadsden after illegal gambling machines found in back room of store
- Court: Methodist bishops must testify in sex abuse case
- Wilcox County parents arrested after child fires gun at school
- Birmingham fined $25,000 over panels around Confederate monument
- Tuscaloosa County High School student is finalist in NASA mars rover competition