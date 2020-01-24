Tuscaloosa County High School student is finalist in NASA mars rover competition

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County High School junior Vaneeza Rupani is one of nine finalists in a NASA contest to name the next Mars rover.

According to Tuscaloosa County Schools, nine finalists were selected from an initial pool of more than 28,000 essays.

The public can vote online for their favorite rover name. Rupani’s proposed name for the rover is “Ingenuity.”

To support Rupani and her naming the rover “Ingenuity,” click here!

