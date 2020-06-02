Crews work fire at Hardee’s on Hwy. 69 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is currently working a fire at the Hardee’s/Circle K gas station on Hwy. 69 South.

There is no information that has been released on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

We are currently working a 2nd alarm fire at the Circle K/Hardees on 69 South. pic.twitter.com/j74sNLrzde — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) June 2, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

