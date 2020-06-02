Crews work fire at Hardee’s on Hwy. 69 in Tuscaloosa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue)

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is currently working a fire at the Hardee’s/Circle K gas station on Hwy. 69 South.

There is no information that has been released on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES