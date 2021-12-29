Tuscaloosa County first responders preparing for severe weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With the threat of severe weather first responders in West Alabama are on standby preparing for potential storms.

Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley says his team always takes weather seriously and it is all hands on deck at the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Operations Center in Northport.

“Storms and wind can go through windows and knock down trees onto houses. We had a death the last time in Cottondale from straight line winds and we don’t want that again, so pay attention,” said Lolley. “Just because there’s not a tornado doesn’t mean there’s not danger.”

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith says the city is also prepared should weather be a threat.

“It’s always important to prepare for you and your family, so be prepared to take care of yourself up to 72 hours. Have foods and water and additional medicines,” said Smith. “We are not trying to alarm anyone that’s just the standard we want to prepare everyone, so they are ready for.”

There are 27 storm shelters in Tuscaloosa County. Lolley says they will be available if needed.