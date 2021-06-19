GALLERY: Tuscaloosa County experiences heavy flooding

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that they have been receiving calls of flooding from every area of the city.

Police report that a few drivers have been unable to exit vehicles that have stalled in the floodwater. They also report that water has been surrounding and leaking into homes. A driver of a F-150 hydroplaned and overturned on McFarland Boulevard near DCH, but was not injured, authorities report.

TPD advises the public to take necessary precautions to stay safe until the storm passes.

Walt Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, said that their teams are responding across nearly two dozen areas of the community to help people in need.