TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Commission has approved using $1.3 million to install field lights at Sokol Park.

The project, which will be funding through the county’s piece of the American Rescue Plan, will provide lights for six baseball/softball fields and a soccer field, many of which have been without lighting for several years.

“The Commission is pleased to support this much-needed project at Sokol Park,” Probate Judge and Commission Chairman Rob Robertson said in a statement. “For several years, lighting has been an issue and with this improvement, our community will benefit for years to come.”

The new lights come following the announcement of the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball Division I and II World Series tournament being held in Tuscaloosa, bringing 76 teams from across 11 states to the city.