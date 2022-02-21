TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting inside the food court at University Mall in Tuscaloosa that left four people injured.

City councilwoman Raevan Howard who serves as Chairperson of the Public Safety Committee says the food court and hallways inside the mall do not have video security cameras.

“There were no security cameras in the food court we can get any evidence from. There were no security cameras down the hallways that lead to other parts of the mall,” she said. “There are security cameras in the mall, but those cameras belong to individual stores so I am not sure how consistent those camera are throughout the mall.”

Howard tells CBS 42 she plans to contact the mall owner to encourage them to install security cameras for safety reasons. Howard was disappointed the mall doesn’t have better security.

“As chairperson of the public safety committee I am asking for us to bring this discussion before the entire council so we can talk about the importance of mall security so that we can appeal to the owners of the mall to do us a better service to help get us more security at the mall.”

Captain Marty Sellers said he is having to use video camera footage from individual stores in the mall because there are no surveillance cameras. Sellers works for Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

“We would love to have the videos of course, but I can’t make financial decisions for businesses,” Sellers said. “But that’s something we would like to see and we would encourage people to have video cameras.”

CBS 42 reached out by phone to University Mall management, but our call was not returned.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.