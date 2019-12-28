Tuscaloosa construction workers involved in accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Five construction workers were rescued by firefighters Thursday after the floor of the building they were working on collapsed. Now, authorities are trying to find out what happened.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said the workers were very fortunate and that the situation could been have much worse.

“They are very fortunate, the good Lord was looking out for them their were only minor injuries,” Smith said. “There was no debris that fell on top of them from the incident. No one was trapped or pinned under anything they just fell and had to be assisted out from the basement.”

Smith told CBS 42 that at 9 a.m. Thursday, the workers were pouring concrete on the ground level of The Walk apartment complex on 12th Street when the floor beneath them collapsed and they fell 25 feet into the basement. Firefighters responded and pulled them to safety.

“They were standing on a metal plate roofing material pouring concrete and something gave way and the incident occurred,” Smith said. “I can’t comment on who is at fault or anything of that nature only that there was an accident at that site. OSHA has reached out to us and we are providing our documentation to them.”

Smith said the injured workers were taken to DCH Hospital and that none of them had serious injuries.

