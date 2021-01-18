Tuscaloosa community celebrates MLK Day with unity car parade

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many people in Tuscaloosa celebrated the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior holiday by paying tribute to him and remembering his legacy Monday. At least 200 people drove their cars in the annual MLK parade.

Maggie Yancey and her husband attended. Due to COVID-19, no one marched to City Hall in Tuscaloosa but instead drove.

“Dr. King is the essence of public service,” Yancey said. “I have dedicated my life to public service and any way that me and my husband can give back to the community is so important. And just showing up as an ally and making sure our community knows that people that don’t always look like them should support them and we are here to make sure black lives matter in Tuscaloosa.”

Even though it was a small turnout due to the Coronavirus, Matthew Wilson who attended the event says it’s important that everyone comes together on the MLK holiday; black and white, and different age groups, and genders, to celebrate a man who was a civil rights champion who fought racial injustice.

“Even though we can’t do what we normally do, we wanted to do something today to commemorate and honor the life of my dear frat brother the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior,” Wilson said. “This man helped pave legacy’s for generations to come, what he means to me is Hope, help and healing.”

Monday’s event was the 22nd annual MLK unity parade.