Tuscaloosa Co. DA’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a message to all employees, the DA’s Office says the employee is “faring well” and has not been to work in nearly a week while they self-quarantine.

Tuscaloosa County DA Hays Webb released this statement to CBS 42 regarding the positive test:

We’ve had very strict policies since before the first confirmed case in Alabama. Anyone with or exposed to any sickness of any sort had to stay home. One employee reported a 99 degree fever and mild coughing so we requested on Tuesday that she be tested. She’s not been to the office since last Monday. She was tested, and we learned last night that she was positive. Resultantly, and out of an abundance of caution, we worked with Dr. Peramsetty to have all who have had any recent interaction with her tested this morning. The probate judge, trial judges, and others were made aware. We are working remotely and are of course available to law enforcement and the courts. Those tested are self-quarantining until we have clean results or for 14 days. Tuscaloosa County DA Hays Webb

The message ended by encouraging all employees to follow CDC guidelines to help limit the spreading of the virus.

