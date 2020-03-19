Tuscaloosa closing parks from dusk to dawn over COVID-19 concerns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — As more city facilities continue to close across Alabama due to concerns over COVID-19, the city of Tuscaloosa will now be closing temporarily closing its parks during different times of the day.

On Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issued an order to close city-owned parks from dusk until dawn, effective immediately. City departments have also been instructed to assist the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority in implementing this order by providing resources to block access to the parks during the closed times.

In keeping with guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health Recommendations, city park rangers will patrol the parkas during the day and disperse crowds of 25 or more people.

