TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City School leaders are trying new methods to combat the teacher shortage problem.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria tells CBS 42 that starting in January, the school system will begin paying teacher interns to help keep them in the school system.

“We are taking a different approach to recruit the best and brightest for our students. The students deserve the best teachers,” Daria said. “There are not enough teachers out there to fill our classrooms and we simply want the best and brightest. We think part of that is getting them [interested] early while they do their residency.”

10 interns will be hired for the pilot program, which will run from January until April. Priority will be given to hiring math, science and special education student teacher interns.

Brianna Blair is a teacher intern at the Alberta School of Performing Arts. She believes the program is going to be a wonderful recruitment tool.

“I think that it’s a great program and I am so excited for future interns,” Blair said. “It’s an opportunity that I would have loved to have, and I think it’s going to put some really good future educators in the position to help all our future students.”

TCS will pay each intern $1,200 a month, which adds up to $4,800 by the end of their internship.