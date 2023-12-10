TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria will be holding “Donuts with Daria” on Monday morning.

According to TCS, “Donuts with Daria” is a chance for people to ask questions and learn about TCS in a casual and small setting. The group will be limited to no more than 25 attendees.

“Donuts with Daria” will take place from 7:30-8:30 a.m. in the Regions Room of the TCS Central Office. As the name implies, donuts will be available, along with coffee.

To register for “Donuts with Daria,” click here.