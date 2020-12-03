Tuscaloosa City Schools to go fully virtual last week of semester

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools will go completely virtual to round out the semester.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TCS will implement a virtual-only schedule for students from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18 when the schools’ winter breaks begin.
“We know that changes to the academic schedule do pose a challenge for many families,” Superintendent Mike Daria said. “That’s why we want to provide families as much advanced notice as possible. I believe this decision allows us to plan and be more purposeful. We are working as a team to find the best path to make sure our students are safe and our staff are safe.”
Students who did not select a full-year of virtual option will return to school on a staggered schedule from Jan. 5 through Jan. 15.
On Jan. 19, students will return to a four-day-a-week in-person instruction. Virtual classes will be held on Fridays.
