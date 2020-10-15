Tuscaloosa City Schools superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mike Daria, superintendent for Tuscaloosa City Schools, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Daria, who has served as superintendent since 2016, is now quarantining at home, according to TCS public relations coordinator Lesley Bruinton. No other information was given on when he tested positive.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is set to return to in-person classes Monday, Oct. 19.

LATEST POSTS