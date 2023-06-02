TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Though the 2022-23 school year just finished, the Tuscaloosa City Schools is already preparing for August.

The TCS announced it is looking to fill about 119 positions for the next school year. There are 60 teacher and 17 bus driver positions available.

“We are looking for passionate and caring individuals who are deeply committed to making a difference in our students’ lives every day,” said Dr. Deron Cameron, executive director of human resources for the TCS, in a release. “TCS is extremely fortunate to have 1,400 compassionate and dedicated employees already, so we look forward to these same types of people joining us.”

The TCS stated it offers benefits including health insurance and state retirement. The school system claims it pays 3.5% higher than that state pay scale.

Bus drivers are given a $2,000 signing bonus, with all training provided by the TCS. The starting wage for bus drivers is $22.87 per hour. Drivers work four hours a day but have the option of taking on more hours.

“TCS has some of the highest-paid bus drivers in the state of Alabama,” TCS Transportation Director Ron Schappacher said in a release. “Some of our employees are happy with just working the minimum hours required, while others earn several thousand dollars additional each month by driving mid-day trips, field trips, and after-school trips. “

Schappacher said the best bus driver candidates are those who have a good driving record and would like to make a positive impact on students.