Tuscaloosa City Schools returning to in-person learning 5-days a week on Oct. 19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools has announced that students will return to in-person learning five days a week starting Oct. 19.

According to Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria, the decision was made Tuesday night after a discussion with local medical professionals.

“One of the things that we set out to do was to consult with our local medical professionals,” said Daria. “What I said last night was that in one of those conversations, a local expert acknowledged an unexplained uptick in COVID infections and asked us to consider delaying the return for one week.”

TCS also says that if parents are informed by school nurses regarding a suspected COVID-19 case involving their child, the student must be picked up immediately.

For more information on the reopening, click here.

LATEST POSTS