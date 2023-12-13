TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education has put a resolution before the city council asking them to put an increased property tax before the state legislature so the schools can have more money.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted to move the resolution to next week on Dec. 19. A similar property tax increase failed with county voters last summer. The current property tax in Tuscaloosa gives 15.5 mills to Tuscaloosa City Schools. The board of education wants to increase that to 27.

The council made it clear that it has no authority over property taxes. Instead, it is up to voters and the council wants to give voters the chance to have their voice heard on the matter.

“The people should decide this,” Tuscaloosa Council President Kip Tyner said.

“The cost of doing business is going up and that’s the same in our school system. We want to make sure we provide premier services for our students, that we have the best teachers and that we have safe schools,” Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said. “In order to do that, we have to have a funding source to be able to plan for that into the future.”

Tyner said there hasn’t been a millage increase for the schools in around 20 years.

“The schools deserve an up or down. [The schools] say there could be a lot of cuts possibly without this because it has been quite a while,” Tyner said. “We are one of the highest funded municipalities that give money to our schools, I think we’re in top five in the state.”

Some Tuscaloosa residents say they understand why there would be opposition as the tax increase could be high but that the schools need the money.

Board member Marvin Lucas has lived in Tuscaloosa since the 1980s. He said the last time funding was increased for Tuscaloosa City Schools, there was only one high school whereas there are now three.

“We have a lot of different things that we’re doing that we need to continue and the more students we get in those programs like that, the more it’s going to cost and it’s important that we do this for the city of Tuscaloosa,” Lucas said.

If the property tax resolution is approved by council, it will then go before the state legislature for approval before going to Tuscaloosa voters.