TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa city schools meal service resumes starting Monday TCS will offer meal pickup each Monday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Meals will be available at nine schools in the district. Parents and guardians will be asked to provide their child’s full name and lunch number upon pickup.
For a complete list of locations, visit the tuscaloosa city schools website at https://www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/.
