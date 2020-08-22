Tuscaloosa City Schools meal service resumes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa city schools meal service resumes starting Monday TCS will offer meal pickup each Monday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Meals will be available at nine schools in the district. Parents and guardians will be asked to provide their child’s full name and lunch number upon pickup.

For a complete list of locations, visit the tuscaloosa city schools website at https://www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/.

