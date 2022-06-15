TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa City Schools system is looking to hire more bus drivers.

TCS has approximately 15 bus driver positions available with starting salaries at $21 per hours, four hours each weekday. All training will be provided by the school system and the job comes with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance and state retirement. There is a $1,000 sign on bonus for first 15 drivers hired.

“TCS is currently looking for individuals who are seeking a career opportunity or to supplement their income while also making a positive impact for our students,” TCS Transportation Director Ron Schappacher said in a statement. “We are looking for people with a good driving record and who want to make a difference.”

In Tuscaloosa City Schools, approximately 7,000 students are transported to school by bus each day. The city school system has 125 buses, which operate 180 bus routes during the school year.

To find out more information, contact Tuscaloosa City Schools Transportation Department at 205-247-2400 or apply here.