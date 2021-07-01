Tuscaloosa City Schools looking for teachers, holding virtual open house

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT)– The Tuscaloosa City Schools is currently seeking teachers to fill a variety of positions. The school system will hold a Teacher Candidate Open House today at 2 p.m virtually. Interested candidates should click here.

Successful candidates will receive a laptop to support teaching responsibilities, access to a teacher mentoring program, benefits package including free dental insurance to a single employee, personal well-being service and professional development,

Tuscaloosa City Schools serves more than 10,000 pre-Kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 205-759-3677.