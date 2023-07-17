TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens participated in a Tuscaloosa City Schools hiring event on Monday.

The job recruitment event took place at Central High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As part of the event, mini-interviews were conducted on-site and participants were asked to bring resumes.

Applicant Logan Smith got a chance to meet with administrators from different Tuscaloosa City Schools. She wants to get a job teaching 9th and 10th grade students.

“This event is great and it’s also nice to get your name out there for opportunities you might not normally take,” Smith said. “It might not be something that works out for today, even though there are an abundance of job opportunities here, but it’s still something that could happen for you down the road.”

TCS said it has roughly 37 classroom teacher vacancies and 37 support vacancies, which include positions such as bus drivers, instructional aides, custodians and child nutrition program roles.

Dr. Deron Cameron is the director of human resources for TCCS and says the job fair was a great way to look for new employees.

“Opportunities are a win win for the school system and for those in our area even if they thought about joining city schools, we invite them to come out and we can answer any questions they have,” Dr. Cameron said. “Maybe it’s a question about a job or about our benefits, we are hoping to find the best people possible.”

TCS says candidates will be able to learn more about different offerings ranging from state retirement to extensive health insurance and summers off. Those interested in coaching were also welcomed to attend.