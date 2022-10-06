TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a new exciting space now open in Tuscaloosa, which is the precursor to the Saban Center. Terry Saban joined city leaders for the ribbon cutting for the River District Park located downtown.

“This park is part of what’s happening,” Saban said. “We’ve cut lots of ribbons since we’ve been here and this goes to show you our mayor and city council really care about our residents, our health and safety and education and entertainment.”

The $7.5 million investment offers green space for families along the Black Warrior River. There are also river-viewing areas along the bank, a plaza and an outdoor stage. The space also features color-changing RBG lights throughout the park and under the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge.

Mayor Walt Maddox says this will be a game changer for downtown Tuscaloosa and will attract visitors.

“This is going to make us something we can all be proud of in this victory for Tuscaloosa,” Maddox said. “I look forward to seeing the children out here playing and look forward to seeing the people gathering here at this community spot and I look forward to sharing many more victories with you as we continue to take our city to the next level.”

Terry Saban agrees with Maddox’s thoughts. As the CEO of Nick’s Kid’s Foundation, Miss Terry tells CBS 42 that this project is the perfect set up for the Saban Center.

“This park is the spark that’s going to lead up to the Saban Center, that will be a children’s comprehensive discovery center and will focus on all disciplines of STEM as well as our children’s theatre, so we are very excited about that,” Saban said.

The Saban Center is set to open sometime in 2025.