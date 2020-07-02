Tuscaloosa city leaders concerned about uptick in crime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The month of June has been a violent one for Tuscaloosa.

Three people were murdered after being shot in separate shootings. A total of seven shootings are being investigated at this time by Tuscaloosa authorities.

City Councilwoman Raevan Howard wants the violence to stop and is calling for peace.

“Gun violence is not the way, gun violence will not be tolerated. We’ve had homicides, we’ve had an incident where we had a child has been shot in the head. So we have to do more as a community to hold people responsible,” Howard said.

The 8-year-old is still in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a stray bullet on June 22 at the Crescent East Apartments in Alberta. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says the uptick in crime is troubling.

“Over the past week we’ve had an alarming amount of shootings in and one thing that especially disturbing is the age and the victims and suspects. We are having 16- and 17-year-olds and 19-year-olds getting shot and shooting people,” Blankley said.

On Saturday night, a 33-year-old man was shot at killed on 24th Avenue East in the Alberta community. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Investigators arrested two 16-year-olds and charged them with murder.

Councilwoman Howard says the police cannot solve the problem by themselves.

“We have to do more to work with our police department to help eliminate the violence that we are seeing in our community right now. I am asking the city of Tuscaloosa to please get on board with helping us fight crime in our community,” Howard said.

On Tuesday night, two males were injured after being shot at the Broadmoore Apartments. The victims are 16 and 18 years old, one of them was located at the Shell gas station on Mcfarland Boulevard. They are both being treated at DCH in Tuscaloosa.

17-year-old Jkerion Williams was arrested for attempted murder. Police say the shooting does not appear to be related to other incidents in the past few weeks and was reported to have stemmed from a personal disagreement between the suspect and victims.

LATEST POSTS