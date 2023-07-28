TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa city councilman wants to see some changes made to local bars that would impact the hours they operate. John Faile wants to see establishments selling alcohol to close two hours earlier.

“Midnight during the week is what I am proposing and 1 a.m. on weekends,” Faile said. “And I am sympathetic to the bar owners, and I know they would probably lose some money, but what’s more important: human life or them making a little bit more money?”

Daniel Eggers is one of the owners of World of Beer in Tuscaloosa and opposes the proposal of closing down bars a few hours earlier. He said it would hurt bar owners financially and the city’s economy.

“I oppose this, and I think long term it’s not a good decision,” Eggers said. “No other college towns are having this dynamic where they are closing down at midnight. I think that will make new students think twice about coming to the University of Alabama.”

As for Faile, he thinks closing bars earlier would be a good move because there is a shortage of police officers. By closing sooner, he said it could improve safety and remove the burden from officers who are being asked to patrol so many establishments where alcohol is served.

“Obviously, the overtime hours are killing us, and we’ve already spent our overtime for this year,” Faile said. “And I think these officers would like to go home to be with their families and get rest.”

Faile told CBS 42 there has been some discussions, but the proposed idea has not been voted on. There is no date as to when that might happen. Faile said the city council received nearly 500 emails from University of Alabama students asking the city not to move forward with this proposed idea.