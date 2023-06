TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council has passed a moratorium on new bars due to a shortage of police officers.

The city council passed the bar moratorium five to two. According to Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blanley, TPD has a big presence on The Strip with a special detail. With so many officers patrolling the bars on The Strip, patrolling new bars could be problematic which led to the moratorium proposal.

TPD is down 34 officers and has 290 sworn officers on duty.