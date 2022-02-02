TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council is asking for input from the community as councilors consider redrawing district lines.

20 Tuscaloosa residents stood before the council Wednesday to address their concerns on the controversial issue.

Emily Altman and her Husband Mike represent the group Tuscaloosa Action.

Emily says the current maps proposed by the city do not fairly represent the growth of the city and that there should be four Black majority districts. She calls the current maps racially inadequate.

“If you pass one of these unfair and racist maps you will have to live with that and be accountable for that. Tuscaloosa is now a majority non-white city and there should be a fourth Black district in this new redistricting map,” Altman said. “That should happen by unpacking district seven and making district six 51% Black voters and any map that doesn’t include a fourth Black district violates federal law.”

City Council President Kip Tyner says public input is a vital part of this process.

“Everyone wants their voice to be heard, that’s how this should be and that’s why I want to have these two public meetings to let people know,” Tyner said. “We could have already called for a vote and this could have been over, but I didn’t think that was the fair thing to do.”

Tyner tells CBS 42 he disagrees that anything about this process is racist.

“What people care about is crime, the economy, and rising food and gas prices,” he said. “I have not had one person call me about redistricting, I hope they know I am going to do what’s right.”

The Council will have another meeting on Feb. 9 to address the issue.