TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This is Tennessee hate week for Alabama football fans, Bama takes on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday. And, according to tradition Bama fans will light up cigars if the Tide win.

Tuscaloosa Business owner Reagan Starner says this is the busiest week for his shop. He owns R & R Cigars on 6th street. He sells thousands of cigars every year for the SEC matchup.

“This is a very important game for both teams, this is the first time Tennessee is undefeated since 1989 but we’ve beaten them 15 years in a row so this is a huge game for us and everyone wants to light up cigars after the game and the loser holds onto their cigars for next year and the winners are smoking in the stadium,” said Starner.

UA student Kailee Vance stopped in the store Tuesday to purchase her cigars and she is ready to smoke if Bama wins the game.

“So after we beat Tennessee everyone smokes cigars and I think it’s so fun and it’s a cool tradition especially when you’re in the stadium and it’s a home game and afterwards everyone hangs around and lights up cigars and smokes and it’s a great time I love it,” she said.

Starner says customers can also purchase a wide variety of alcohol at his shop plus he offers seating on the porch of R & R Cigars where fans can smoke and watch the game.