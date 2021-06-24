Tuscaloosa church rebuilt after destroyed by fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa church congregation has lots to celebrate about. In March of 2019, the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church caught on fire and was destroyed.

Now, a new church has been built and Pastor Frank Kennedy says it is a dream come true.

“You know scripture tells us we are sowing tears and reaping joy and we had our tearful days and now we have our joyful days. We see what the Lord’s plan was for us and this was His plan for us and we are excited about it,” said Kennedy.

The original church was built in 1953 and did not have smoke detectors or sprinklers. The case was ruled accidental. Mayor Walt Maddox says he is excited for the church congregation and for Pastor Kennedy, that they have a new facility and sanctuary.

“I will never forget that day when pastor said ‘Walt, the church might have burned, but the church has not burned down.’ And what he meant is that their work was going to continue on and the determination they’ve shown demonstrates to the rest of the community is, yes life can treat you to harsh blows but it’s how you get yourself back up. So I am so excited for this church and the ministry they provide to the community,” said Maddox.

Pastor Kennedy says he is excited about getting to preach his first sermon Sunday in the new sanctuary.

“This Sunday we are looking to have a joyful time in the Lord, and we want to come in our new sanctuary and lift up the name of Jesus and we pray the community will come and be part of this worship experience with us,” said Kennedy.

Sunday services at the new church start at 10 a.m.