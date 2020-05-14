Tuscaloosa charter bus company struggling during coronavirus pandemic

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa county business owner is struggling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Doug Blakney owns a charter bus business called Blakney Charter Bus Service, he has been in operation since September 2019. But the Coronavirus has had a major negative impact and he says he could lose his business.

“Because I’m not working, I’m not bringing any income in and my wife’s job can only do so much.,” Blakney said. “We’ve had to sell one of our personal vehicles to get that payment off us. We’ve had to make some adjustments and cut some things to get through so far up to this point.”



A Gofundme account has been set up to help raise money for Blakney, so far $ 1,215 has been raised. Doug says he is hoping customers will call him so he can get back on the road to take people on charter bus trips soon.