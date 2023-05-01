TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for breaking into cars at Sokol Park.

In the past month investigators say there’s been a rash of burglaries where thieves are shattering windows and stealing valuables.

Gina Kelly’s car was broken into Friday night while she was watching her grandsons play at baseball game at the park. Thieves stole her purse and charged more than $12,000 on several of her credit cards. Kelly’s daughter’s vehicle was also broken into, Kelly says the whole experience was terrible.

“I am really upset because my purse was stolen, and everything was in my purse and I can’t believe I left it in the car I did leave it in the car but it was not in plain sight it was under my seat, and it just upsets my they went through my stuff and stole my things,” said Kelly.

Capt. Michael Baygents is urging folks to lock their doors and make sure not leave valuables in your car. He is in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division with Tuscaloosa Police.

“We are having car auto burglaries where windows are getting busted and most cases people are leaving items of value inside the cars in view and persons are breaking the window and grabbing valuables and are taking off and we’ve had these at Sokol Park and the trail head on Rice Mine,” Baygents said.

Tuscaloosa Park and Recreation Authority has rangers who patrol the park. Becky Booker handled public relations for PARA.

“We have our park rangers for several reasons and our rangers patrol around and they are looking for situations and they are here available for safety reasons,” said Booker.

TPD is asking is anyone has any information on the car break-ins to call Tuscaloosa Police.