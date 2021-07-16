Tuscaloosa candidates for City Council District 7 are speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In less than two weeks, two candidates will face off in the Tuscaloosa City Council District 7 special election to see who will become the new council member for that district.

Candidate and Tuscaloosa car dealership owner Cassius Lanier says he is ready to serve his community, District 7, and wants voters to choose him to serve.

“I am motivated really, and it’s been a fight. But I am motivated and determined, I am a Central High alum, a Stillman College alum, born and raised in Tuscaloosa and I founded Community Unity that started in 2010 to address the concerns of the neighborhood,” said Lanier.

His opponent Sonya McKinstry has served on City Council for eight years and if re-elected, this would be her third term in office.

“I just want the people to stay focused, we have 11 days before election time. It is important that we stay geared to what government is supposed to do and how they are supposed to serve you, so I need people to stay focused to that,” said McKinstry.

Both candidates say they want to reduce crime and bring new business and growth. Lanier says he would like to see some big chain restaurants.

“I would like to help revitalize the business district in this area, we’ve got many businesses that have closed down. I want to help fill those businesses and bring a Bone Fish Grill or Cheesecake Factory, so we don’t have to travel to Birmingham,” said Lanier.

McKinstry also says growth can always help the economy.

“One of the things I’ve been very vocal about is economic development and revitalization in the neighborhoods and of course we have to constantly have to address public safety issues going on around the city,” said McKinstry.

Lanier defeated McKinstry last March in the general election by less than 35 votes. The special election takes place Tuesday, July 27, and voters can head to the polls at East McFarland Baptist Church on Highway 82.