Tuscaloosa businessman wants to transform McFarland Mall into sports complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa businessman Stan Pate wants to give the old McFarland Mall property a facelift.

He wants to transform the old dilapidated mall into a sports complex. City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry is hoping the proposed project will help turn things around at the property, it’s located off Skyland Boulevard in her district.

“I am all thumbs up about it and I am over-excited about having an opportunity to engage with everyone to get their arms around us supporting this sports complex and this entertainment district,” Mckinstry said.

Most of the stores at the mall have sat empty for many years except for the Dollar Tree where many residents like Jacqueline Isom go shopping. She has been waiting for a long time to see some positive growth happen at the old mall property.

“I am just excited talking about it, knowing that this could be coming in the future and for this complex and property here to liven up again and this would just be fun. It just would be great and this would be great for new job prospects we would have more jobs and more people coming back out again.”

According to Mckinstry, the plan includes Retail stores and restaurants and it would also feature a skatepark. There would also be a 1,500 car parking deck. Mckinstry says the sports complex could also be used for special events like concerts and much more.

“That could be transformed to hold different events like concerts and Disney on Ice or hold multiple meeting spaces so. The sky is the limit.”

Mckinstry says she would like to see public support for this project.

