Tuscaloosa businesses struggle with staff shortages

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many restaurants and bars in Tuscaloosa are facing staffing shortages as thousands of University of Alabama students have gone home and others choose to collect unemployment.

Brandon Hanks, the owner of the Druid Social restaurant, says it has been frustrating.

“The biggest issue has been in our kitchen. You still have some servers, but trying to find people to come to interviews and show up, with unemployment like it is now, its difficult to get people to work,” said Hanks.

The restaurant had sixteen servers but now only has four.

Bryant Rojas-Hill, the head chef, tells CBS 42 that there is also a shortage of kitchen workers and cooks.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s not something I didn’t sign up for or I can’t handle, but it is difficult. Just right now, the experienced workers that we are looking for are not applying. We need line cooks and prep cooks but, on the weekends, we need much more workers that have more experience and we just don’t have that,” said Rojas-Hill.

Owner Brandon Hanks says this is something that’s impacting restaurants across the country. Many workers are choosing rather to stay home and collect unemployment instead of working. Hanks says he is taking applications for employees who want to work at Druid City Social.