TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide will face their SEC rival the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon at Bryant Denny Stadium, in what Bama fans affectionately refer to as the “Tennessee Hate Week” game.

Reagan Starner explains that tradition dictates that when Bama beats Tennessee, the Crimson Tide fans light up cigars to celebrate the victory. It’s his favorite week in college football and means good business week for his shop R & R Cigars.

“We get to educate people about premium cigars,” Starner said. “It’s one of the best traditions in all of college football, sitting down smoking a cigar after a good win with your friends and family in the stadium is a cool tradition and fun.”

Brandon Hanks is also preparing for a busy weekend at his business, the Booth Bar. Every time the Volunteers come to town, he pulls all Jack Daniels whiskey off the shelves.

“I think everyone in Tuscaloosa understands it’s a Jack blackout when it comes to the Tennessee game,” Hanks said. “So every year if you don’t do it, you go against the rules, and I can’t do it. Jack gets plenty of love during the regular football season so it’s not going to hurt them to go back seat especially when it comes to Tennessee football.”

The kickoff to the big game can be seen on CBS 42 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.