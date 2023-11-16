TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football’s last home game of the season is this Saturday. The Tide will take on Chattanooga at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Many Tuscaloosa businesses like Innisfree Irish Pub are hoping to cash in one more time. Innisfree Irish Pub Manager Nick Snead said home games are always busy with customers.

“It’s nice and is always nice to have a home game for business,” Snead said. “That always makes for a good weekend. But it’s a sad time as well because you realize it coming to an end, and you wait all year for game days. You get six or seven at home, and you blink, and it’s over. But this year’s been very good to us, and we are looking forward to one more hurrah.”

Tracey Snider is also excited and ready for another opportunity to sell more Alabama merchandise at her Alabama Express store on The Strip.

“We are excited that we have the last home game this weekend,” Snider said. “An 11 o’clock kickoff. The weather is supposed to be perfect, and we have lots of merchandise. So we are just excited to have our fans come here and spend some time with us this weekend.”

According to Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the average home game in Tuscaloosa brings in $20 million for the local economy.